SEAN TEMBO IS MISLEADING HIMSELF AND HIS FOLLOWERS IF THERE IS ANY

Asking people to rise up to defend their rights and the constitution is not inciting violence against the rightful and legitimate government.

Sean Tembo – PeP President must be sincere in his statements because he will end up inciting the Zambia Police to start abusing citizens.

It’s a constitutional duty and responsibility for every citizen to defend and protect their rights and the constitution of Zambia.

However, those calling on citizens to rise up to defend and protect their rights and the constitution of Zambia are not committing any crimes and must not be intimidated by anyone.