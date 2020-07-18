

By Leah Ngoma

The opposition Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP- Leader Sean Tembo says it is not necessary for the National Assembly of Zambia to suspend all businesses at parliament buildings for now following a number of Covid-19 cases recorded at the premises.

His remarks come in the wake of calls by some stakeholders for the suspension of all parliamentary businesses to prevent the further spread of the virus after 3 members of parliament and 10 national assembly staff tested positive to Covid-19.

Mr. Tembo is however suggesting that the national assembly enhances health guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health and continue with sittings because parliamentary business is critical especially that the country is heading towards general elections next year.

He is further concerned that despite the parliament assuring the nation before resumption of parliamentary business that is was putting in place strict guidelines to prevent possible Covid-19 infections, the chambers seem to be crowded as opposed to the earlier announcement made that other members will be attending business from other buildings using technology.

PHOENIX FM NEWS