SEAN TEMBO SAYS ZAMBIA DOES NOT NEED AN IMF PACKAGE

Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress –PEP- Leader Sean Tembo has charged that Zambia currently does not need an International Monetary Fund –IMF- bailout package.

Mr. Tembo has argued that there is no reason as at now to put the country on an IMF package unless government fails to run the economy which he says is not the case currently because Zambia has a new government which has not yet started performing to say it has failed.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of let the people talk program this morning, Mr. Tembo is also of the view that Zambia does not need an IMF bailout package now because of the conditions attached to the IMF programme which he has described as retrogressive.

The PEP president says he has faith in the UPND government because of its credibility in as far as managing the economy is concerned and has advised government to only consider a bailout package from the IMF when they fail to run the economy.

And Mr. Tembo feels President Hakainde Hichilema should have considered advertising some of the critical positions of those that have been sworn including the position of finance minister in order to allow new minds with fresh ideas in government.

Source : Phoenix News