TEMBO TELLS HH…’YENDA PA GROUND, STOP CONFINING YOURSELF TO YOUR HOUSE AND SPENDING TIME ON SOCIAL MEDIA’

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo has expressed regret at the decision by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to confine himself to his house for fear of being arrested.

Tembo tells Byta FM that being an opposition leader in Africa entails one being ready to be arrested from time to time as it is a normal occurrence which needs to be dealt with as and when it occurs.

He has reminded Hichilema that as main opposition leader, a lot of Zambians look up to him for alternative national leadership hence the need for him to show courage and resilience as he has always done in the past.

Tembo has since advised Hichilema to consider spending less time in his house on Twitter and Facebook and instead embark more on meeting people on the ground to listen to their challenges.

He adds that if Government wanted to arrest Hichilema, they would do so regardless of the youths that are said to have camped at his house to “protect” him from a possible arrest.

Tembo charges that it is therefore a waste of time and energy for Hichilema to confine himself to his house and surround himself with party youths as a way of preventing a possible arrest.

He adds that in any case, it is the duty of any law abiding citizen to submit themself to such an arrest and not resist it as doing so might result in dire consequences.

Tembo says the decision by Hichilema to mobilize youths at his house for the purpose of fighting off a possible arrest is not only wrong politically, but also reflects a lack of respect for the rule of law.