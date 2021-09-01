Sean Tembo to file a criminal complaint against HH
He writes :
“If President Hakainde Hichilema fails to provide free education from nursery school to university as promised during his campaigns, we shall consider filing a criminal complaint against him for obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretense as provided for by section 309A of the Penal Code.
If we also told lies like him, we would have obtained more votes. But we decided to tell voters the truth, hence our poor performance”
Sean Tembo! From which budget should this free education materialuse?
Kikikikiki kikikikiki kikikikiki, please help, my ribs are cracking, kikikikiki.kikikikikiki. I didn’t know how deep Tembo’s madness is until I read this stinking vomits. I can only wish this dog a quick downfall.
He says if he had told lies, he would have gotten more votes? What happened when you lied to the government in Botswana? Try that here and you will curse the the day you were born. You failed to get votes because all you have as supporters are the papers in your brief case.
Sean Tembo, stop insulting Zambian voters!! You think all those who voted for HH and UPND alliance were told lies?? Well the voters know why they voted for HH and the UPND alliance and it is these voters who are qualified to judge the performance of HH and the UPND alliance at an appropriate time. The voters didnt trust you Sean Tembo and your recent rantings just reconfirm why you didnot get more votes than the spoiled votes!!