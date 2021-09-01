Sean Tembo to file a criminal complaint against HH

He writes :

“If President Hakainde Hichilema fails to provide free education from nursery school to university as promised during his campaigns, we shall consider filing a criminal complaint against him for obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretense as provided for by section 309A of the Penal Code.

If we also told lies like him, we would have obtained more votes. But we decided to tell voters the truth, hence our poor performance”