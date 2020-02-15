THE Patriots for Economic Progress has called on President Edgar Lungu to take his responsibilities as Republican President more seriously and learn to set his priorities right.

Commenting on police failure to bring to book the master minders of ritual killings and gassing of citizens, PeP leader Sean Tembo said he was disappointed by President Lungu’s failure to address the nation on the terror that has been perpetrated and continues to be committed against innocent citizens across the country.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are deeply saddened by the continued failure by the police to bring to book the master minders of ritual killings and gassing of innocent citizens. We are equally disappointed with the conflicting statements that come from the Zambia police whereby one police official says there is gassing of people taking place in Lusaka and the next minute another senior police official says there is no gassing taking place in Lusaka,” Tembo said.

Tembo further said he was equally disappointed that the police had refused to disclose the type of gas that was being used by perpetrators to gas innocent citizens, on the flimsy reason that other potential perpetrators might also copy it.

He argued that citizens have a right to know what they were being gassed with and what the long-term effects of such gassing was going to be on their health and well-being.

“Since the police now know what type of chemical is used to gas the people in their homes, they should, as a minimum, advise citizens on the first-aid medical measures that need to be administered in case they are gassed, in order to mitigate the effects of the gas before they are taken to hospital,” Tembo said.

Tembo said President Lungu ought to be reminded that Zambians had a legitimate expectation of peace and security in their homes.

“This is the reason why they pay tax so that the money could be partially used to pay the salaries of police officers and soldiers. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are equally disappointed with the failure by the Republican President, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to address the nation on the terror that has been perpetrated and which continues to be perpetrated on innocent citizens across the country, for the past four weeks or so. It is unfair for Zambian citizens to pay tax for the salaries of police and soldiers, and yet still have to live with the perpetual fear of being terrorised in the sanctuary of their homes, and having our young children gassed in the dormitories of their boarding schools at night,” Tembo said.

He added that his party was of the firm position that by failing to protect citizens from the terror of ritual killings and gassing, President Lungu was wanting in the discharge of his presidential duties.

“As a minimum, the nation deserves to be addressed by the President on this important matter of national security. We find it extremely regrettable that President Lungu would rather spend his time taking selfie pictures with voters in Chilubi island instead of spending time with the security and defense chiefs to come up with a strategy to put an end to the ritual killings and gassing of innocent citizens.”

Tembo said it was enough that Zambians were already being traumatised by the poor performance of the economy, hunger, poverty and squalor, that it was grossly unfair to add being gassed at night to the current suffering.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to call upon Mr Lungu to take his responsibilities as Republican President more seriously. The President must learn to set his priorities right. It is high time that President Lungu discharged his duties of being President with the same vigour that he exhibits when enjoying the privileges of being President,” said Tembo.