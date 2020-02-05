OPPOSITION Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo has discouraged the NDC and UPND from pulling out of the Chilubi Constituency by-election saying doing so would be rewarding bad behaviour perpetrated by the PF.

Reacting to the National Democratic Congress and United Party for National Development intentions to pull of the by-election, Tembo insisted that bad behaviour should not be rewarded.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have noted with regret the continued use of violence and the shedding of blood by the ruling Patriotic Front in the Chilubi parliamentary by-election against opposition members, both on the island as well as on the mainland,” he said. “What is even more worrying is the failure and unwillingness by the Zambia Police to apprehend and bring to book the PF members who are perpetrators of this violence.”

Tembo said the Patriots for Economic Progress was also alarmed by the high levels of electoral malpractice in the Chilubi Constituency by-election whereby the ruling PF is using government powers to intimidate the opposition and buy votes through corrupt practices such as distributing free mealie-meal and money.

“Another case in point of gross electoral malpractice is the decision by government through Zampost, to refuse the opposition from using the only ferry between the mainland and the island in Chilubi,” he said. “This act has prevented the opposition from being able to transport their vehicles to the island for purposes of campaigns, and consequently disadvantaged them in this by-election. Despite being officially notified of this particular case of electoral malpractice, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has failed to act to resolve the complaint.”

Tembo said his party had always wondered why the PF had a large appetite for shedding innocent blood as part of their political strategy.

He said in view of the allegations made by a South African based prophet called Seer 1, he had now began to suspect that perhaps the PF’s high appetite for political violence and for shedding the innocent blood of their political opponents might be connected with their alleged practice of black magic and witchcraft to win elections.

“Otherwise it is difficult to find any other valid reason to explain their large appetite for shedding the innocent blood of their political opponents. The above notwithstanding, we would like to discourage the UPND and NDC from pulling out of the Chilubi parliamentary by-election on account of these documented cases of violence and electoral malpractice because doing so will be rewarding the bad behaviour of the PF and its government. Bad behaviour must never be rewarded, to the contrary it must be punished,” said Tembo.