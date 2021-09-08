PeP’s COMMENTS ON TODAY’s PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS
1. Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma – No comment
2. Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu – good choice, mature and solid legal background. This is a sensitive Ministry and we cannot afford to have an excited fellow occupying the position of Minister.
3. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stanley Kakubo – poor choice. Hon. Kakubo is a brilliant young man but he should have been given the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Foreign Affairs is a sensitive Ministry which requires a mature and solid diplomat who can inspire confidence in foreign heads of state when he meets them.
4. Minister of Energy, Peter Chibwe – no comment
5. Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo – scandal ridden and recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. Poor choice especially for a key ministry such as Health which is scandal prone.
6. Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima – no comment
7. Minister of Community Development, Doreen Mwamba – no comment
8. Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe – ok
9. Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi – good choice. As a seasoned Engineer and upright citizen Hon. Milupi will likely be on top of things at this scandal-prone Ministry.
10. Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati – recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. No known track record of sound performance
11. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba – no comment
12. Minister for Lusaka Province, Mulyata – no comment
13. Minister for Copperbelt Province, Elisha Matambo – no comment
14. Minister for Southern Province, Cornelius Mweetwa – could’ve been given a more relevant portfolio such as the Information Ministry. He has adequate experience in that area and it’s a key Ministry. There’s nothing much to be done as SP Minister. He has effectively been shelved
15. Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Elijah Muchima – no comment
16. Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali – no comment
17. Senior Private Secretary, Alfred Chipoya – scandal ridden and recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. The position is key and should be occupied by people of unquestionable integrity, probity and rectitude.

SET 07.09.2021
Fair observations by PEP store. If this is how Tembo has been making checks, the balances will have followed on their own. How about Akafumba and KBF, I ask not because the positions are exhausted but because some names are not as popular in the fight as the two. Just inquisitive.
Good observation!
Sean Tembo – Fair comments. Patriotic. Important observations!
For once in a long time Sean Tembo seem to have commented sensibly. I think most of the comments he has made on the appointments are valid except I disagree with him on the reasons he has given on Ms. Masebo and Mr. Mutati. I can’t comment much on Ms. Masebo regarding her performance in the previous governments but I personally think she is a solid and assertive individual. As to whether she will perform, I believe she will, I have confidence in her abilities to deliver but we have to wait and see.
As for Mr. Mutati, I believe the man is a performer but I think he would have been best suited for trade, commerce and industry or other business oriented ministry. I think in the technology and science ministry we need an individual who has both the technology and business acumen but I don’t know if Mr. Mutati has the technology acumen (I stand to be educated on this), I think he has business experience. Currently, the world is swiftly moving to become a digital economy and we need to position our country to compete favorably by prioritizing and allocating the right resources in the area of technology. All the same, I’m sure the president knows better because ultimately it will be his reputation and performance that will be on the line and I believe he has a better reasons for appointing them. But all in all, I think it is a very good cabinet and I hope they will perform beyond our expectations. We eagerly need to move the country to greater heights.