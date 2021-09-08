PeP’s COMMENTS ON TODAY’s PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS

1. Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma – No comment

2. Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu – good choice, mature and solid legal background. This is a sensitive Ministry and we cannot afford to have an excited fellow occupying the position of Minister.

3. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stanley Kakubo – poor choice. Hon. Kakubo is a brilliant young man but he should have been given the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Foreign Affairs is a sensitive Ministry which requires a mature and solid diplomat who can inspire confidence in foreign heads of state when he meets them.

4. Minister of Energy, Peter Chibwe – no comment

5. Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo – scandal ridden and recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. Poor choice especially for a key ministry such as Health which is scandal prone.

6. Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima – no comment

7. Minister of Community Development, Doreen Mwamba – no comment

8. Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe – ok

9. Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi – good choice. As a seasoned Engineer and upright citizen Hon. Milupi will likely be on top of things at this scandal-prone Ministry.

10. Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati – recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. No known track record of sound performance

11. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba – no comment

12. Minister for Lusaka Province, Mulyata – no comment

13. Minister for Copperbelt Province, Elisha Matambo – no comment

14. Minister for Southern Province, Cornelius Mweetwa – could’ve been given a more relevant portfolio such as the Information Ministry. He has adequate experience in that area and it’s a key Ministry. There’s nothing much to be done as SP Minister. He has effectively been shelved

15. Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Elijah Muchima – no comment

16. Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali – no comment

17. Senior Private Secretary, Alfred Chipoya – scandal ridden and recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. The position is key and should be occupied by people of unquestionable integrity, probity and rectitude.

