By Leah Ngoma

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services-GEARS- Initiative has describe as unfortunate the search for suspected hidden weapons by police at UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s in-laws in Shibuyunji district on Friday.

Gears initiative Executive Director Macdonald Chipenzi says the act is intimidatory and a harassment to instill fear in the ruling party’s arch rival.

Mr Chipenzi says this kind of treatment of political opponents is what leads many politicians to send their relatives away from their countries for fear of such targeted political harassments.

He says it is important that police informs the nation whether or not it is missing some weapons from their storages which they suspect some members of the public and political opponents might have led their hands on.

Further, Mr Chipenzi wants to know whether police have information that some people have crossed the borders with weapons into Zambia as such information from police will help the public appreciate their action.

Meanwhile, UPND Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says it is despicable, that barely 48 hours after a contingent of heavily armed, uniformed police officers, evidenced by a signed exit note raided and terrorized an innocent village household in Shibuyunji, the government, through the police, are now denying ever having conducted such an operation.

In a statement, Mr Bwalya says the denial of any knowledge of the Shibuyunji operation by the Lusaka province commissioner luckson sakala as reported in some sections of the media raises very serious questions and it calls into question the patriotic front (PF) government’s ability to protect Zambian citizens from organized crime.

