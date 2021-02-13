SECRECY AROUND RUNNING MATES IN POLITICAL PARTIES: A LEGAL LACUNA

MANY people have querried why political parties are not naming their RUNNING MATES for the August 12, General Election.

It is not true that political parties and party Presidents in particular have failed to select and choose running mates and announce them publicly.

Most of them may already have the running mates in mind but the law hinders them from doing so because one, presidential candidates are not yet know and filed in their nominations which are certified valid by the Electoral Commission.

Even if a political party holds a Convention, elect and President and that president chooses a running mate, both the President and the running mate will have to be subjected to nomination scrutinies and challenges may happen which may lead to disqualification of either of them or both.

There are also fears of disagreements between the annointed running mate and the anointer which may lead to break ups well before or at the nomination time to fix the other, if done ahead of time.

With the above clarity, it is currently hard to expect or and force political parties and party presidents to name/select/ choose runningmates due to the distant to the party conventions to elect party presidents and later on, to the nomination time.

This is so because the legal thrust is that the discretion to do so is left in hands, opinion and view of the presidential candidate alone of a particular political party president participating in a presidential election.

Therefore, the issue of running mate is a tricky one because most political parties have not yet selected their presidential candidates due to delayed holding of conventions as a result of COVID-19

Again selection of running mates is only done near or on the nomination time when presidential candidates unveil their running mates. It is during this time that presidential nominees are free to unveil who their running mates are.

Article 110 makes it clear who a running mate is and that a running mate is *a person selected by a presidential candidate to be a running mate*. So we have not yet established the presidential candidates.

Article 266 defines a running mate as *a person who is selected by a presidential candidate to stand with the presidential candidate in a presidential election so that the person becomes the vice-president if that presidential candidate is elected as president*

To this end, presidential election are still far and so are nominations which makes it difficult to change the law and the practice and insist that political parties name their running mate souls.

Since this is a preserve of the presidential candidates concerned, not even the political party sponsoring the presidential candidate, it goes without saying that the unveiling of presidential candidates will remain a guarded secret for and to the presidential candidates and a surprise to many including the party members.

This defeats the purpose of having a running mate who is independent and able to defend the constitution and also the campaign for reduced presidential power as presidential powers start accruing while one is still a party president.

However, our proposal has been that running mates be selected and elected by party National Assemblies/congresses to bestow legitimacy to the elected/chosen running mate who is also a president in waiting as s/he assumes the presidency both of the party and republic in an event of death, resignation, impeachment or incapacity of the elected substantative president.

This selection of running mate should not be left in the hands of one person-presidential candidate- but to the party members through a convention and that the Current legal provision and practice is giving too much power to an individual instead of an institution-political party-and making the running mate just a figurehead more especially that the constitution also spells out that the vice President reports to the PRESIDENT.

This require amendments to the constitution of Zambia so that political party members can have the loci standi to demand a running mate who is elected at their conventions.

As it is now, the law is watertight. The president of the party has been bestowed win the powers to decide the running mate, when to make that running mate public and fire the running mate before nominations and choose another.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi G