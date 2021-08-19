By Oliver Chisenga

PRESIDENT-ELECT Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon held a meeting with the Secretary to Cabinet, Dr, Simon Miti.

According to a statement by President Hichilema’s press secretary Brian Mwiinga, the President was briefed on several issues of national importance.

Mwiinga said the meeting which took place at the President Hichilema’s residence in Lusaka was one of many meetings lined up for the coming days.

“One among the key actions the President-Elect will do once sworn in will be to ensure an independent and professional civil service which is well remunerated as he understands that this will foster economic prosperity in the country. The President-Elect also says working together with every Zambian, the public workers and the private sector, his economic vision will definitely come to the desired outcome for all Zambians,” Mwiinga said.

He said the President-Elect understands the value of a professional, independent, well paid civil service and as such he would be working on ensuring that this is done and not only for the public workers but even for those in the private sector.