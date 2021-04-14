SECRETARY TO CABINET ORDERS DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST PS WORKS & SUPPLY, THANX POLICE FOR ARRESTING CRIMINALS PURPORTING TO BE PF CADRES

Lusaka- Wednesday 14th February 2021

Secretary to Cabinet, Dr. Simon Miti, has ordered that disciplinary action be taken against Ministry of Works and Supply, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Lennox Kalonde for failing to stop the harrasment of his member of staff and for failing to prevent illegal tresspass of his office by unknown persons.

Dr. Miti stated that the cadres had no legal mandate or basis to conduct themselves like that at a government office.

He said, Mr. Kalonde failed in his duties as one responsible to manage affairs of his Ministry in line with government rules and procedures.

Dr. Miti has requested Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, in charge of Administration, Patrick Kangwa to immediately institute disciplinary action against PS Kalonde.

Dr. Miti reminded senior officers that it was the duty of supervisors to to protect their members of staff.

Dr. Miti reminded civil servants that they are expected to be politically neutral as prescribed by Civil Servants’ regulations and Code of Conduct.

He stated that in the event that any civil servant departed from the Civil Servant Code of Conduct, established procedures must be followed to deal with such erring officers.

Dr. Miti said party cadres or any other outsiders can not enforce the Civil Service Code of Conduct on behalf of his office or Government.

He thanked the Zambia Police for moving swiftly and arresting the cadres that harrassed the female Civil Servant.

A video has gone viral depicting a report from KBN TV which showed purported ruling PF cadres, dragging a civil servant in charge of government transport being taken from her office at Lusaka Provincial Office to the Office of Permanent Secretary, Works and Supply, Mr. Lennox Kalonde.

