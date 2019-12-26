The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the registration of Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) shares.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO), opened on 11th December 2019 will involve offering ordinary shares in ZAFFICO to Zambian individuals and institutions.

The IPO is scheduled close on 21 January 2020.

Similarly, following the close of the IPO and subject to meeting the minimum listing requirements, the Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc (LuSE or Exchange) has approved the listing of those ordinary shares on the Exchange.

The IPO and subsequent listing of ZAFFICO on the LuSE will accord Zambian individuals and institutions an opportunity to participate in the potential growth and strategic direction of the company which is involved in the establishment, management and sale of exotic wood species.

Announcing the development, Mrs. Anne Doma Gray-Kunda, the ZAFFICO Board Chairperson said through the offer of shares to the public in the company, ZAFFICO has taken the first and important step toward increasing public ownership of the company while at the same time raising capital to provide the company support for its forest plantation expansion programme.

“It gives me great pleasure to confirm that the IPO and official listing of ZAFFICO shares on the exchange was approved by the SEC and LuSE, respectively. The IPO opened on 11 December 2019 and will close on 21 January 2020. This is also a positive step toward further building the equity capital market in Zambia. The offer of shares is restricted to Zambian individuals and institutions only,” she said.

“We appreciate the support we continue to receive from the Government of the Republic of Zambia, regulators, and our stakeholders. I would like to particularly thank the staff and management of ZAFFICO who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible. We are delighted to extend this opportunity to members of the public to own shares in this Zambian-owned institution,” she added.