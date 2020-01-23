By Lomphande Phiri

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga has disclosed that more than 150 police officers have been deployed to keep vigil in Chingola following continued riots.

Chingola has witnessed a number of riots and looting of shops by residents in Chiwempala over alleged ritual killings in their communities.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mrs. Katanga says the situation has since normalized and residents who were teargassed during police operations have been discharged from hospital.

Mrs. Katanga has however advised residents in Chingola to allow the police to do their work and avoid disturbing them in order to restore sanity.

Sporadic protests also erupted in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe, Race-Course and Wusakile where residents this week demanded that police intensify patrols following word going round that suspected ritual killers have invaded Kitwe.

PHOENIX NEWS