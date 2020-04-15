MOPANI Copper Mine CEO refused Exit.

MOPANI Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Bullock has been refused exit this evening.

Bullock had arranged to exit the country through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

But alert security officials refused him exit and he has been advised to stay in the country until the recent issue of Mopani Copper Mines Management decisions are clearly understood by government.

Mopani has shut the mine and placed it under “Care and Maintenance”.

Mopani Copper Mines has also sent all workers and terminated employment for those on contracts.

It has also advised its contractors to wind up affairs and return to Panama and Chile.

Bullock was recently recruited as new Chief Executive Officer in November 2019.

Bullock took over from Chris Vermeulen who left the mining giant in July 2019.

Bullock joined the company from BHP Olympic Dam Mine

Bullock, a geologist holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Applied Geology and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geoscience, both from Queensland University of Technology, has a range of experience in mining and processing; including strategic planning, underground technical, concentrators and smelting/refining operations. He has also previously worked at Glencore’s Mount Isa Copper Mine and Ernest Henry Mine in Australia in a number of management roles.