By Penjani Banda

Government has disclosed that security personnel from various security wings have been dispatched to areas where illegal mining activities are taking place to avert all forms of illegality in the mining sector.

following the recent illegal mining activities in various parts of the country, with the latest been Mumbwa District of central province, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says government will not tolerate any form of illegal mining and exploitation at the expense of economic development.

Mr. Musukwa in an interview with Phoenix News reiterates that illegal mining stands to only benefit a few individuals as it robs the people and the government of its economic wealth.

He has assured that government is determined to ensuring that the country’s natural resources benefit a cross section of the Zambian people through organized and sustainable mining, while considering critical issues of safety and security.

PHOENIX NEWS