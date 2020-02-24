By Francis Chipalo @NewAgeNews

THE SECURITY situation in Lusaka amidst ‘gassing’ is under control and “we are on top of things as Government,” Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo has said.

And Lusambo has assured Lusaka residents that their school going children are safe but has however urged schools to put UP adequate security measures.

Responding to NewAge at the Patriotic Front (PF) Interactive Forum, Monday morning, Lusambo said Lusaka residents should not worry as his office was on top of things.

“Lusaka is not under threat. The President is on top of things in addressing the issue and that is why he beefed up security by releasing the Zambia Army to work with the Zambia Police,” Lusambo said.

Lusambo further said there was no State of Emergency (not even Curfew) in the country following reports that soldiers in Lusaka were harassing people.

Lusambo has however warned that all those who will be found to be involved in the gassing will be delt with.

“The time to dance for these perpetrators is coming and the President will not look at the individual but he will look at the crime at hand. Even media houses who will be found siding with these criminals will be delt it with as well. Never be used to do propaganda for state enemies,” Lusambo said.

Meanwhile, Lusambo has assured Parents in Lusaka that the safety of their school going children was guaranteed.

“We had a meeting with the Head Teachers together with their Deputies and the DEBS in Lusaka where I assured them that the Government of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on top of things in dealing with this matter,” Lusambo added.