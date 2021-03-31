A young man, identified as Agyasuo, got trapped inside a Catholic Church building he burgled in Techimantia, Tano South, Ghana.

Agyasuo used a chisel and hammer to create a hole inside the ground floor of the locked storey building.

Unfortunately for him, residents saw him making the hole but chose to wait and watch. After making the hole, he climbed in and stole some money from the church. He is also said to have stolen mobile devices.

He couldn’t sneak back out as the residents alerted the caretaker of the building while he was still struggling to get out through the hole.

The caretaker opened the door and found the suspect trapped inside the hole.

As he begged to be let out, residents collected the offering money he stole first, while quizzing him.

He was also reportedly caught with a bag containing packed phones, computer and accessories he had gathered from the church.

