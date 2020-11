Mr. Ibu is married to a beautiful lady called Stella Maris Okafor. Stella is the second wife of Mr. Ibu.

After Mr. Ibu broke up and separated from his first wife, he met Stella Maris Okafor.

Mr. Ibu recounted how he had an ugly experience with his former wife and believes that his second wife is compensation to him by God.

