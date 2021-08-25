BRILLIANT WRITE UP!!

Michael Taonga Phiri writes…

Seeing ECL leave the stadium pa last when everybody else have left with only his daughter by his side breaks my heart. This is the man who had a legion of supporters, bootlickers and sympathisers. This is the man who received praise and worship from his mass choirs. He was almost becoming a lesser God only superior to his singing angels. Today he is seen being bundled in an ordinary Range Rover with no flag, no security detail and motorcade whatsoever. Even the service chiefs have switched their loyalty to the government of his excellency president HH. Today he has no much salutation and praise from his faithful lieutenants. His number is not as busy anymore. He is trying to understand why the crowds in the stadium are booing him yet a few weeks ago he was the commander in chief. In the very state of shock he tries to call his close associates whom he ate and drunk with but no one is answering or giving him any attention like before including the number one bootlicker. Ichalo ichi!!

Brethren I have picked up a very sad lesson about life from today’s inauguration ceremony; People will stick with you as long as its beneficial to them. Very few people are willing to stand with you when life gets messy and when the world turns it’s back on you. People will act like they don’t even know you yet you broke bread with them. The same people who cheer and chant slogans for you today will leave you to fight off your battles alone no matter how much you helped them. People who dined with ECL showed him fake love and today they cannot be seen anywhere near him. Those who ate and drunk with him can no longer associate with him.

Today they’re in red regalia chanting forward. He meant well to them but like mwankoles, they have flown away leaving him stranded. I am reminded of Simon Peter in the Bible, when asked if he was one of them and he denied three times. In this day we have such people. As long as what you offer to them is beneficial they will praise you, they will shower you with all sorts praises such as commander, big boss, bazungu etc yet under their skins are a brood of vipers.

They will treat you like you’re on top of the world. They will even influence you to do what’s not right and when things go wrong, you’re on your own. Brethren mark such people and avoid them. This should also be a lesson to president HH, Ameno mafupa 💔