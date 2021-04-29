SEER 1 ADVISES SINGLE MEN WHO ARE PLANNING TO MARRY TO PRAY NOT TO END UP MARRYING EDITH NAWAKWI TYPE OF WOMEN, AS HE SAYS IT’S NOW HH’S TIME TO RULE ZAMBIA:

The reason why they are trying to frustrate Mr Hakainde Hechilema is because, all the plans to rig the 2021 elections are failing.

If things worked out for them, they would have let HH be knowing that their victory was certain.

Once it’s time, it’s time and it’s TIME.

As a young man not yet married, if there’s any prayer that you should pray seriously, is to pray that you don’t end up of marrying a woman like Edith Nawakwi.

That woman is a definition of (GOD FORBID).

#Seer1