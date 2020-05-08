By Prophet Seer1 CFM

AFRICA IS CURSED somehow.

Whether you like it or not, there’s something wrong Spiritually that we cannot see.

Our ancestors are not happy with us, take it or leave it.

As a proud Africanist, I sometimes take time away from reading bible, novels and other materials to monitor what really is going on in Africa, a continent blessed with so much natural blessings that one can never imagine.

What did we do to deserve these wicked leaderships in Africa? is always the question that I ask.

For example, few months ago, Malawi held an election, election that was declared free and fair by the over paid lazy AFRICAN UNION ORGANISATION delegates, election whose results were openly manipulated but few weeks down the line, it took the grace of the highest court of the Republic of Malawi to have it nullified citing serious election malpractices.

If the African Union representatives could not see the malpractices, what were they doing in Malawi? Trust me this has always been the case. These representative are paid millions upon millions of dollars to go and observe elections only to go there, get corrupted and come back with the useless usual (THE ELECTION WAS FREE AND FAIR) story.

Thank God Africa is waking up, African people are no longer dull, cadres are getting fewer people with brains are arising in different countries in Africa.

These AFRICAN UNION delegates are usually former presidents, ministers and fathers that we should look up to, but with such lies, greediness, selfishness and lack of integrity, how can we trust them?

I seriously believe that as ordinary Africans, we are paying a price of something we know nothing about. Our leaders are corrupt to the core and they feel nothing about it.

So come July, African Union will send another bunch of people to go and waste time and resources in Malawi in the name of monitoring election?

I really believe it’s time for African youths to wake and democratically remove these old papas and mamas from these offices, enough is enough.

I think men and women of God must join hands in this cause to educate our people, youths especially on real issues not always talking about heaven and hell and Jesus is coming very soon, we are aware of these already.

I believe this is the only important gospel needed to be preached in Africa for now.

Our leaders must stop seeing us as fools.

We can’t continue being ruled by people who don’t know how to use computers in this computer age, we have migrated from ANALOGUE to DIGITAL era, analogue leaders must go and rest.

#Seer1