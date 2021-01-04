JAGABANI LOVE.

SEER 1 BUILDS ‘PALACE’ FOR HIS MOTHER IN 5 MONTHS

He writes…

Last year December, when I visited home for a Thanksgiving Service, my mother requested me to build a house for her. In July last year, I started building this palace for her and completed it by December.

Brethren, I am happy to have built this beautiful palace for my mother under 5 months, this is a beautiful way to start a year.

This is exactly what our parents expect from us.

May you receive the grace to build your dream home this year in Jesus name.

