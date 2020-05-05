ANDREW DOESN’T LOVE ZAMBIA…HE ONLY PRETENDS TO LOVE ZAMBIA BECAUSE HE KNOWS YOU GUYS ARE FICKLE

By Chitambala Mwewa

You watch him speaking harshly and passionately against Zambian politicians.

He has crowned himself the Robin Hood of Zambian politics. “Diss the politicians and speak for the poor Zambians”

With a tone of self – righteousness, he taps into your disapproval of the current administration. He knows what buttons to push and yet underneath all of that poorly constructed rhetoric, is a man that doesn’t even love Zambia.

Andrew does what he does because he is a bitter misguided soul that is lost in the wilderness…a man that is not even known or respected in his own country but commands intrigue and fascination amongst a shallow minded, hoodwinked Zambian populous.

” Ohh but he’s telling the truth” some of you will say…”Ooh he is speaking for us poor people” some of you declare…And yet the political opposition parties are already legally and legitimately providing those checks and balances…Why do you need a self confessed witch doctor to validate something that the opposition parties are already doing?

The only thing that Andrew can do is entertain you and convince you to be part of his sick twisted scheme of creating acrimony and confusion in the minds of simpletons.

Zambia is bigger than Andrew, and if change occurs within our political sphere, I can assure you, it will not be because a Nigerian false Prophet wore a t- shirt with the word “Zambia” emblazoned across it…It won’t be because of his pathetic- do- as- I- say Nonsense…it won’t be because of his so called charms…if change occurs, it will because WE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA “WILLED” IT INTO EXISTENCE.

We are the captains of our destiny…we are not puppets of one Blind man that portrays himself as a SEER.

Keep your Nigeria…I will keep my Zambia