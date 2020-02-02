Pastor Charles Awuzie posts, Seer 1 Exposed by His Village People….

Dear Zambians,

I have confirmed that Seer 1 is lying against your leaders…. He is using social media to revenge his deportation and he is frustrated after the death of his father – Rev. Bartram who passed on mysteriously not long ago.

I have spoken with kinsmen of Seer 1 and they confirmed that there is a case of mental ill health in his family…… His dad was once mad on the streets of Umuagwu, Amauzari in Isiala Mbano, Imo state and after he got a bit better, his dad founded CFM – Christ Freedom Ministry – a very small white garment congregation in their village.

When his dad passed on, Seer 1 lost the leadership of the church to his younger brother, Cleopas Omekannaya and that was the Genesis of his frustration.

So don’t let a small boy from one village in Nigeria make you revolt against your leaders who I can confirm are been accused wrongly.

Seer 1 didn’t give anyone powers and he doesn’t even have powers to give…. The miracle money he used to climb to fame is a trick… That money is hidden in a sling bag he wears under his shirt…. He takes your empty bag, lifts his hand up and shakes it a bit so the tiny bag under his shirt can release the money…. Then he puts his hand into the bag and the money flows into the bag from his shirt.

If you doubt me, ask him to perform the miracle money while wearing short sleeved shirt 👚…. You will catch him there.

My name is Charles Awuzie and I have done my best to open the eyes of our brothers and sisters in Zambia 🇿🇲.

Maranatha.