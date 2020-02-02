Pastor Charles Awuzie posts, Seer 1 Exposed by His Village People….
Dear Zambians,
I have confirmed that Seer 1 is lying against your leaders…. He is using social media to revenge his deportation and he is frustrated after the death of his father – Rev. Bartram who passed on mysteriously not long ago.
I have spoken with kinsmen of Seer 1 and they confirmed that there is a case of mental ill health in his family…… His dad was once mad on the streets of Umuagwu, Amauzari in Isiala Mbano, Imo state and after he got a bit better, his dad founded CFM – Christ Freedom Ministry – a very small white garment congregation in their village.
When his dad passed on, Seer 1 lost the leadership of the church to his younger brother, Cleopas Omekannaya and that was the Genesis of his frustration.
So don’t let a small boy from one village in Nigeria make you revolt against your leaders who I can confirm are been accused wrongly.
Seer 1 didn’t give anyone powers and he doesn’t even have powers to give…. The miracle money he used to climb to fame is a trick… That money is hidden in a sling bag he wears under his shirt…. He takes your empty bag, lifts his hand up and shakes it a bit so the tiny bag under his shirt can release the money…. Then he puts his hand into the bag and the money flows into the bag from his shirt.
If you doubt me, ask him to perform the miracle money while wearing short sleeved shirt 👚…. You will catch him there.
My name is Charles Awuzie and I have done my best to open the eyes of our brothers and sisters in Zambia 🇿🇲.
Maranatha.
PF is manufacturing this lie. PF have become experts in propaganda.
How much was the idiot paid to come up with stuff like that!
But why?
A desperate attempt by PF to cover up, who can you convince? Only an IDIOT can take your rubbish makeup. Seer1 came to talk for himself, no article on this platform reprented Seer1, he said everything by himself. So what is this rubbish by a PF stooge?
We were doubting Seer1 but just the way you are jumping at his instance makes his allegations real. There is truth in what Seer1 said. You are failing to brush it aside. PF you are gone. Let historians begin shaping up for PF story. That once upon a time, there ruled a party of satanists in Zambia. Thanks to Seer1, PF are gone!!
PF is panicking like rats exposed from the hole. If Seer 1 is mad, why worry about him? There is no need of organising prayers, having everyone ranting in PF. This shows that what he is saying is true.