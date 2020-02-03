Founder of Shalom Embassy International Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe says controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 is a liar and conman who is playing on people’s minds.

Apostle Sinyangwe during the Sunday Service said no man of God threatens to kill people hence his threats should not be taken serious.

The Clergyman who once worked closely with Seer 1 assured the nation that no one will die amongst those who were threatened with death because he is interceding with other men of God.

Addressing his congregants, Apostle Sinyangwe said Seer 1 who has promised to publish a list of people who acquired powers from him to win the 2016 elections does not have powers he claims to have.

But Seer 1 in his latest Video has asked Zambians to be patient with him and promised to publish the list of beneficiaries this Thursday.

He however said a number of beneficiaries have returned the powers but many others have remained arrogant.

And the Nigerian clergyman also took a swipe at Gospel Musician Kings Mumbi popularly known as Kings Malembe and told him to keep quiet because the battle is bigger than him.