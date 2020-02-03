Founder of Shalom Embassy International Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe says controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 is a liar and conman who is playing on people’s minds.
Apostle Sinyangwe during the Sunday Service said no man of God threatens to kill people hence his threats should not be taken serious.
The Clergyman who once worked closely with Seer 1 assured the nation that no one will die amongst those who were threatened with death because he is interceding with other men of God.
Addressing his congregants, Apostle Sinyangwe said Seer 1 who has promised to publish a list of people who acquired powers from him to win the 2016 elections does not have powers he claims to have.
But Seer 1 in his latest Video has asked Zambians to be patient with him and promised to publish the list of beneficiaries this Thursday.
He however said a number of beneficiaries have returned the powers but many others have remained arrogant.
And the Nigerian clergyman also took a swipe at Gospel Musician Kings Mumbi popularly known as Kings Malembe and told him to keep quiet because the battle is bigger than him.
On one hand you say he is a liar and a conman who has no powers,and on the other you say you are interceding with other men of God so that nobody dies. Why then should you intercede if he is a liar and a conman who has no powers?Is this not the same guy who had to apologise to someone he wrongly accused. Don’t always try to make yourself relevant even when you have nothing to offer. The ring issue is real.We have seen identical rings on some politicians’ fingers. It’s not a mere coincidence.What may be debatable is their efficacy;but that again is dependent on one’s faith. The bottom line here is that the so-called Christian nation is headed by satanists whose faith is anchored on super natural powers.