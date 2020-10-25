SEER 1 IS NEXT AFTER BUSHIRI-SIMON MWEWA

South Africa is a very tolerant country…almost to a fault.

South Africa allows conmen like Bushiri and Andrew [ Blind1 aka seer1 ] to take advantage of their people with impunity. Andrew pretends to vomit cash in front of his ignorant flock and they cheer with awe and amazement.

Bushiri claims to walk on air and his flock is spellbound without question. Bushiri performs cheap magic tricks such as unlocking phones and his audience erupts in thunderous applause. These false prophets are running amock and setting off a chain of negative reactions that may one day land South Africa in trouble.

Bushiri calls a woman to the front of the Church and he claims to prophesy over her life. He says things like, “I’m in the spirit and I’m at your house…should I start in the bedroom or outside?” and the poor woman responds by saying, “Yes Papa”….then Bushiri turns to the audience and shouts “Can I prophesy?” and the congregation shouts “Prophesy Papa”…like lunatics they hang on his every word.

This is the ultimate form of manipulation for profit. When you closely examine these two crooks…they know very little about the expository teaching of God’s Word. Neither one of them endures Sound Doctrine. All they do is shout “FIRE”.

They teach their congregations a vengeful confrontational Gospel that only benefits the false prophet but leaves the congregant empty and void.

Bushiri should be removed from South Africa…then Andrew MUST be next. Send them back to their respective countries and banish them from entering other African nations.

Selah

SMLtv

#CageThosePapas