By Zambian Watch

SEER 1 IS SPEAKING THE TRUTH, I KNOW MANY WHO HAVE BEEN TO HIS HOUSE SAYS MAXWELL CHONGU

Discarded Patrotic Front ( PF) unruly cadre Max Chongu is another youth who has come out openly and reviewed that it’s true that several Patriotic Members of Parliament and Ministers used to knock at Prophet Andrew’s door like bees.

Max Chongu says he know of five current Ministers who he himself escorted to see Seer 1 when he was still staying in Lusaka’s Salama Park Area.

” To be honest Seer 1 was my close friend here in Zambia, we still talk and I remember very well that I escorted a good number of big fish in PF to have supernatural power at Papa’s house though I can not mention their names right now due to toxic relationship I have with them”, said Chongu.

Max further told the Zambia Watch that Juju is real in politics and he was shocked to see respected government ministers kneeling before Seer 1 for charms.

Almost the entire PF government has remained with 18 days to return big portions of witchcraft charms they got from Seer 1 prio to 2016 Presidential general election or face his magic wrath.

Zambians are however expectant on what will happen after 20 days. Many suspect that Ministers and MP’s will fly yo South Africa to return the power or reniew the power. -Zambian Watch