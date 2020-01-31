SEER 1 & OTHER CLERGY’S HATRED FOR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

The statement made by Prophet Andrew aka Seer 1 in his fifty minute long video that he did not meet Upnd president Hakainde Hichilema even after making an appointment to do so because he hated him, and still maintains he does not like him makes a very sad reading and exposes him and other clergy’s concealed hatred for Hakainde.

It is not long ago that one clergy in Pastor Sunday Sinyangwe issued threats against him only to apologize a few days later. When anything has to do with the Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu most of the clergy support it and even offer prayers but let it be Hakainde and Upnd they all shun away with concealed hatred.

My question to Seer 1 and other local clergymen is, “what wrong has Hakainde Hichilema ever done to you to be hated this much, isn’t he a Christian just like the others you seem to favour, or maybe his religious affiliation conflicts with yours?” Tell the nation so they know.

Anyways, whatever the reason you have for hating him and his party, you have all been exposed as Christians by profession only and not practice as the Bible is clear that anyone expressing hate for a brother is a murderer and no murderer has eternal life, so you are all murderers.

Lastly, with or without your support, your prayers and praise or not, Hakainde Hichilema is poised to win next year’s elections and will be the president of Zambia. We will then see your ingenuity as you will have as president a man you loathed so much to your shame.

Repent!!!

Have A Pleasant Friday As We Wait for Sunday’s Roll Call from Seer 1.

Mbanga, Irvine Ilukui.

Fayetteville, Arkansas.

United States of America.