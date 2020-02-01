Knowing Seer 1, there are 2 things involved,

it’s either you knew him from Facebook or you met him.

If you knew him from Facebook, you’re safe.

If you met him, there 2 things involved,

it’s either you’re a musician or a minister. If you’re a musician you are safe.

If you’re a minister there are 2 things involved. It’s either you’re in UPND or PF, if you’re in UPND you’re safe.

If you’re in PF there 2 things involved, it’s either you collected prayer or A Do as I say power. If you collected prayer you’re safe.

if you collected A do as I say power, there 2 things involved, its either you’re using it for helping people or oppressing people,. If you’re using to help people you’re safe.

If you’re using to oppress people there 2 things involved, it’s either you return it back or keep, if you return it back you’re safe.

If you keep it, there 2 things involved, it’s either your name will be announced or not announced, if your name won’t be announced you’re safe.

If your name will be announced there’s only one thing involved………. RIP😭😭