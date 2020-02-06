SEER 1 THREATENS TO STRIKE AGAIN , PF IS TAMED BY HiS REVALATIONS ,IS HE BECOMING PART OF THE STRUGGLE TO LIBERATE ZAMBIANS

By stembridge sikalundu

There is no one I have ever seen who can silence the entire PF leadership like seer1, PF has proved to be the most stubborn and dangerous when it comes to anyone tempering with their political power ,how they have failed to buy off the Nigerian prophet is becoming a mystery ,time may just be catching up with them ,since breaking the news about giving PF officials the DO AS I SAY powers the wings are stripped , the silence represents the weakness to defend the truth, since PF under president Lungu formed govt, they have denied and defended every wrong to the latter which is associated to the bad governance and plunder of state resources ,and they are ready to do everything in their means to remain in power, whether Zambians vote them out, this is the determination coming from abuse of state institutions like the ECZ, the POLICE, and many other organizations involved in the electoral processes.

They seem to be tamed by seer1, is he becoming part of the revolution in Zambia to remove PF from power?, his remote control on the leaders in govt has stripped them the strength to defend innocence, each time he threatens to strike PF leaders hide in the caves, something unusual is going on with time, the situation is considing with the need for Zambians to remove president Lungu from power, they are saying they do not need fake prophets in Zambia, but they have not emphatically denied knowing and getting powers from seer1,how does someone become fake after getting something which you asked for, for example you take your barren wife to a sangoma requesting to have a child, and you manage but you don’t fulfil the required conditions then given, when he threatens ,you declare him fake and ridicule him, when he warns of killing your child you bend your tail, this is the scenario.