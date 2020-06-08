[ Andrew ] BLIND 1 aka SEER 1

by Simon Mwewa

All of you know that I strongly dislike Blind 1 aka seer1 because he hates Zambia but pretends to love us. His feigned love for us comes from the fact that he was deported because of multiple complaints of CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE. The Government felt that keeping a man like Andrew incarcerated in Zambia would turn him into a MARTYR…even in Prison a person like Andrew would have destabilized the correctional facilities…so the decision was made to remove him from our society and send him back to his own people.

Unfortunately, because of his consistent, unrelenting rantings…Andrew has now become a permanent fixture in Zambia’s political affairs. He has cleverly used social media to grab the attention of many Zambians that consider him a source of truth and courage…”He’s telling the truth” Zambians often say. I must admit however, Andrew does make a few valid points…but he has an axe to grind. His deportation compels him to hate the current administration, so his rantings are largely birthed out of bitterness.

But this man is dangerous. If PF were to lose next year, many of you will credit Andrew. You will say, “Andrew liberated us”

If a different administration was to be ushered into office and they allow Andrew back into Zambia…Zambians will WORSHIP Andrew and eventually he would become more powerful than the new President.

This MUST NOT happen. Andrew MUST NOT be allowed back into Zambia regardless of who wins. I know what Andrew is capable of doing. Zambians would make him a demagogue and he would eventually plunge this country into chaos. His allegiance is not to us as Zambians…he has his own country Nigeria.

His allegiance is to power and wealth. That’s his goal. Andrew is a CULT LEADER. He knows that if he’s allowed back into Zambia, his flock and wealth would be so massive that it would make T.B Joshua look like an amateur.

Let Andrew speak his mind from South Africa…but never allow him back into our country because the truth is….HE IS A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER.

Selah

SML

#Andrew #Blind1 #Seer1