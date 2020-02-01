Hon sensio Banda writes:

Whatever You Call Yourself, Your Days Are Numbered

Seer 1, whatever your name is, your days are numbered.

Country men and women, I can tell you one thing for sure, the devil incarcerate, this Sunday, will come back and say ” Ooh! No, I can’t mention their names since they have returned my stuff or powers”, mark my words.

This is just cheap, evil propaganda and political mind game by financiers of seer 1. The sad part for him and his financiers is that a battleline has been drawn between Good and evil, between Light and darkness.

History has taught us that darkness or evil can have a field day but at the end of the day Light and Good always win. Believe you me, even this seer 1 drama will end the same way.

In all his dealings with whoever, wherther true or not, he made a big mistake to touch the beloved of God almighty, the Body of God. He is a jealous God over his beloved.

The world will become to small for him. Our God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (I wanted to qualify the God I am talking about so that there is no mistake as to which God I am referring to). Indeed our God is a Man of war.

Even, his financiers shall know that there is a God in heaven, since they chose to use the devil Incarcerate for political propaganda and mileage. Even to an extent of been endorsed by the devil himself that they will win 2021 elections. Indeed, this is another departure point to consolidate the battle line drawn between Good and evil, Good and bad, God Almighty and the satan.

For us as a Body of Christ the battle belongs to God. Your guess is as good as mine as to who the victory belongs, He always wins, I can brag on that score, “He always win!”. “Our God always wins!” . Mukose amambala, mwayamba osayamba amambala, you thought you would use the devil to get to state house. It is God who decides who is to be King, I think the devil blinded you to this fact.

Things are already backfiring in the spiritual realm. War trumpet has been sounded in the third heaven. Our weapon are not carnal but mighty through God to pull down strongholds. You are always on a losing side how can you make an alliance with the devil. Ifwe nipolitics Nalesa wekwa Abraham. Watch the space. Muukose amambala.

Kind regards