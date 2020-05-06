By Seer1

So after sending him to go and die with a very dangerous Coronavirus sample in a public bus, you have today provided a chopper or helicopter to carry his dead body while protecting your children in your various mansions, the ones that you have built with the monies that you have stolen from the poor and tomorrow you call yourself the party for the poor.

Thieves. Greedy thieves.

You even have the guts to display this wicked act on social media, showing the people how useless and confused you have become.

I think every normal human being living in Zambia have seen that what is happening in Zambia today has never happened in the history of Zambia, wicked, greedy leaders have ravaged a nation once respected and given as an example of excellency and stability.

By the way if you are a PF cadre or sympathizer, kindly stay off this page, ldon’t talk to boothlickers and fools on this page, you can go to ZNBC, smarth eagles or any other PF aligned media pages and continue licking their ugly dirty feets and booths, if I see your comment here, I will block you immediately, am talking to the people that are feeling thesame pain Ian’s mother, father, brothers and sisters are feeling right now.

Before I forget, please the so called investigative wings in Zambia quickly investigate who the real owner of THE SAMFYA MARINES beach front lodge is, find out where he got the money to build and buy those expensive boats from before i go LlVE to talk.

You can’t continue living extravagant lives

with your girlfriends when the poor tax payers are suffering and dying like chickens.