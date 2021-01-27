SEER1 WRITES;

Who still doubt Seer1?

I told you that I am the Don of Power. While you were all celebrating I told you all that this guy has not been fired?

He eats with Edgar Lungu and will go to jail with Edgar Lungu this year. Today this man has been appointed into the Parliamentary budget committee, this is where he will the greatest for himself and Lungu.

By right this man is supposed to be in the police cell, ACC and other law enforcement agencies are supposed to be taken him in and out of court, but here he is today with a huge appointment.

Edgar Lungu and corruption is like fish and water, he can’t survive without it. Look at how Edgar is playing the people of Zambia like football and openly spitting on their faces and making them fools.

It’s well.

Atleast you can agree that before anything happens, I warn you in advance, I see and say it before it happens.