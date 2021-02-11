Mr Ackson Sejani writes…

Our party goes to the polls on Sunday to elect the top governing body, the nmc.

This is a very serious exercise requiring reflection before one casts their vote.

In Zambia we have a tendency not to take elections seriously not knowing that elections do have consequences. When elections come upon us we tend to be swayed by considerations that don’t advance our cause such as money, friendship and others. Nations suffer because of this approach. Parties also suffer because of this approach.

For upnd, as we cast our vote on Sunday we must remember that there is work to be done by those we shall be electing. Our new nmc must get our party president to be elected Republican president on August 12th this year. Our nmc must also get as many of our parliamentary, mayoral, council chairperson and councillors elected. This is how you form government. To achieve this you need an nmc full of men and women who are prepared to roll up their sleeves or wrap their chitenges and head out for the campaign trenches in the field. Remain their until d-day on August the 12th. This new nmc is, therefore, a “fighting “nmc before it becomes an administrative organ of our party. There is nothing to administer now but there is everything to fight for, to form government.

An effective campaign starts on Sunday. The way we shall constitute our nmc will tell zambians whether we are ready to govern or not. By its appearance, the composition of our nmc must attract voters. People observing a far must see an ALTERNATIVE government. They must not dismiss us as a bunch of jokers, then we will have over come the first huddle towards winning this year’s elections. Perceptions are crucial in politics.

For me, before casting my vote on Sunday, I am reflecting. In voting for an individual I will be guided by the work to be done in the next 4 months. The following will be some of the PRINCIPLES influencing my choice.

1. Need for continuity. The upnd must continue as a party after Sunday’s election. Therefore, I will be looking for individuals who have managed to distinguish themselves to be considered the BACK BONE of the party through their hard work and advocacy. Individuals who know where the party came from, where it is today and where it will be tomorrow. I will therefore not be looking to throw away all the old members of the nmc because it will be suicidal to so.

2. Having considered the above I will then be looking to freshen things up. I will look out for individuals of distinction to add value and new drive and dynamism to the whole team. These might be individuals who have distinguished themselves in their fields of activity so as to make our team attractive to the voters. Individuals who will make zambians take us seriously as an alternative government.

3. Need for significant women representation in our nmc. Women are the most formidable mobilisational force in politics. A party that ignores this fact does so at its own peril. I will not have a list that does not have at least 30% women as I vote on Sunday.

4. The youth question. The 2021 election will have a strong youth influence. A party that fails to reflect this aspect in the composition of its organs will have an uphill battle to convince Youths that it has their interests at heart. My list will be incomplete on Sunday if it does not have an Youths on it.

The above will be some of my guiding principles as I cast my vote on Sunday. Of course there will be other considerations like regional balancing so that our nmc can reflect the diversity of Zambia. In doing this I will definitely sacrifice some of my friends in the process.

But this is not about friendship, it is about the work to be. In fact if my voting will result us in forming government then I will have served my friend better in that they will be well looked after by the new government.

Those of us who will not make it on Sunday there is no need to despair. If we all took to the field and campaign to form government then we will not have lost because the new government will look after us- thereby ensuring that there is life after “death ” after all.

Happy valentine’s day everyone and may the best persons win.