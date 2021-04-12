Luanshya ~ Mon, 12 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Luanshya have retrieved a skeleton of a woman suspected to have been murdered by a 27-year-old self-confessed serial killer.

The serial killer has now been identified as Miguel Musonda of Kitwe’s Kandabwe Compound.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has disclosed in an interview that the suspect who has been in police custody for the murder of several women in the Province led police to the site where he dumped the body of the woman he killed which has brought the number of those he murdered to 11.

Mr. Chushi stated that pathologists are currently examining the skeleton of the woman who is alleged to have been killed early this year.

He said more details on the matter will be given later and added that Police are also still looking for the body of another woman who was dumped in the Kafue River by the suspect.

Meanwhile, Musonda has appeared in the Kitwe Magistrate Court for mention.

Mr Musonda appeared before Magistrate Chongo Musonda for the alleged murder of Cynthia Kapalwa contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The matter has since been adjourned to 24th April, 2021 for another mention while the suspect has been remanded at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility. – ZR