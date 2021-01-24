Self Serving | Politics: President Edgar Lungu Must Halt The Patriotic Front Campaigns Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic If He Believes It Exists.

Lusaka – 24th January, 2021.

On our page, we have done our part to offer government support in the dissemination of valuable information on Covid-19 and to encourage the general public to accept that the disease does exist. From comments on our posts justifying why schools must remain closed, it’s clear that government has not done enough to explain to the general public how children can be Covid-19 carriers spreading it to their teachers and parents, a situation that would still take the kids out of school.

Our efforts, however, may be in vain as the Covid-19 pandemic has presented itself as a tool to restrict the opposition from campaigning while President Edgar Lungu embarks on a massive 2021 presidential campaign on his part, commissioning projects that Provincial Ministers can attend to, with the lower Patriotic Front organs equally busy with their campaigns at Parliamentary and Ward levels.

The photos of Hon. Dora Siliya with over 2,000 young female voters aged between 18 and 30 during a Patriotic Front campaign dubbed “PF Diva”, with total disregard of the need to stick to conducting public meetings under strict adherence to the Covid-19 public health guidelines, leaves us wondering why politics has continued to be a self preservation tool instead of a tool for national economic development. We are putting the lives of persants at risks for their votes. What happened to our sense of humanity?

What is shocking is that President Lungu is on record saying the number of people that have contracted Covid-19 since the turn of the year and those who have died is of great concern. The President is further on record stating that there is correlation between the high numbers of cases and the relaxed observance of Covid-19 guidelines in the latest spike.

“Arguably we dropped the guard. The Covid-19 guidelines I had announced last year as recommended by health experts were largely ignored and we forgot about the ‘New normal’ towards the end of 2020,” the President said.

This insatiable appetite for political office clearly vindicates us on our call for a new governance system that must prioritize the needs of the general public over those of our political leadership. In this very scenario, under our proposed governance system, the Patriotic Front leadership would have prioritised fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigating the economic hardships brought about by the reduced economic activities necessitated by the need to adhere to the constituted Covid-19 public health guidelines. Unfortunately, the current political system is about winning elections.

Under our proposed system of governance, proactive problem solving would be realised as political power struggles would be eliminated. For instance, faced with Covid-19, we should have realised that the conventional education system as we know it, is irrelevant but learners still need education. There is need to streamline the curriculum system to adapt to the necessary shorter physical classroom sessions. There may be need to move away from the current traditional mode of education which defines learning as a list of subject matters and facts one needs to acquire broken into several subjects.

When it comes to real life, our brain is not sliced into disciplines in that way; we are thinking in a very holistic way. And when you think about the real life problems out there, global crises such as Covid-19, migration, collapsing economies, including the bare truth that we are now into a post-truth era, we really need to give the next generation the tools to deal with this inter-cultural and technology based world. We must put emphasis on learning to think and understand. Besides these skills being very important, it also makes learning fun, which we think promotes wellbeing.

Allowing learners to choose a career relevant to them and base subjects around it, making innovative use of technology and resources outside of school premises, will equip children with skills necessary to flourish in the 21st century. Critical thinking is currently lacking in the current education system and yet it is critical to identifying fake news in the current post-truth era and avoiding cyber-bullying, some of the problems of the 21st century.



These are the issues that the Head of State, under a correct political system, would preoccupy his brain with not beating Mr. Hakainde Hichilema in the 2021 general elections at any cost. How does wasting money on that benefit an ordinary child in rural Zambia? The current political system has reduced democracy to voting alone but as we keep saying, democracy is not, by definition, government by the winners. It flourishes when a diversity of voices are brought to the decision making table. It is all about having an equal say, an equal right to determine what political action is taken. In this case, do we know what various stateholders feel about how education in the Covid-19 and post Covid-19 pandemic era must be conducted?

Funny as it may sound, in Zambia, firing the Education Ministers will show that the Head of State is thinking about what is good for our children in the Covid-19 pandemic era.

