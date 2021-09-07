“SELL THE PRESIDENTIAL CHALLENGER JET” PF DEMANDS
The opposition Patriotic Front has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to fulfil the promise he made whilst in opposition that if elected, he would sell the presidential challenger jet, now that he is head of state.
Addressing Journalists at the party secretariat in Lusaka today, party vice President Given Lubinda believes that the members of the general public are eager to see that President Hichilema fulfills all his campaign promises.
Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda, recently appointed as party vice president has
downplayed stories that he is eyeing the party presidency saying he is not
preoccupied with the position as he is focused on contribute to reorganizing the former ruling party.
It’s hard to believe Zambia was once governed by these empty poor excuses for human beings PF. The amount of stupidity and ignorant statements are unbelievable. How does one get so stupid?