“SELL THE PRESIDENTIAL CHALLENGER JET” PF DEMANDS

The opposition Patriotic Front has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to fulfil the promise he made whilst in opposition that if elected, he would sell the presidential challenger jet, now that he is head of state.

Addressing Journalists at the party secretariat in Lusaka today, party vice President Given Lubinda believes that the members of the general public are eager to see that President Hichilema fulfills all his campaign promises.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda, recently appointed as party vice president has

downplayed stories that he is eyeing the party presidency saying he is not

preoccupied with the position as he is focused on contribute to reorganizing the former ruling party.