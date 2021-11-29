PRESS RELEASE

29th November, 2021

SELLING INDENI A WRONG QUICK FIX IT MEASURE BY UPND GOVT.

Selling of strategic economic assets under the structural adjustment programmes of the 90’s during the privatisation process brought a lot of suffering to our people.

Post privatisation Zambia has high poverty levels, high unemployment levels, no or few industries, ghost towns or cities, consumer and import led economy and not forgetting social effects such as crime and street kids.

We strongly urge the UPND Government not to repeat the mistakes of yesteryears and expect different results. The President we must walk his talk of generating home grown solutions to our economic challenges.

Thus we oppose the selling of Indeni Petroleum Company because;

1. No country, no economy can develop by placing all it’s strategic assets in private hands. A government is elected to protect the interests of the general public just as a private business look out for individual profits.

2. Indeni can be revamped without selling it. Selling this national economic strategic asset is a wrong short term quick fix it measure with negative long term effects on our people.

3. Indeni Petroleum Refinery Company recently declared a K31 million dividend to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). It will be wrong thinking to sell it this huge potential.

4. Zambia’s economic challenges cannot be sorted out by over reliance on foreign cosmetic solutions like SAPs. The economic remedies therein lies in the minds of Zambians.

5. A team of high level experts in energy and management appointed by the Republican President can recommend methods of revamping Indeni without selling it.

Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ), contends that with the UPND’s Government zero tolerance to corruption, Indeni can be revamped whilst being government owned.

GPZ! Our People First!

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ