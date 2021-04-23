SENANGA UPND ASPIRING CANDIDATE PROF MACWANI DIES

Senanga UPND aspiring candidate Professor Macwani has died.

Prof. Macwani who was a leading UPND MP candidate on UPND Provincial primary elections, died this afternoon after being sick only for 4 hours.

Last month, the Ruling Party tried to bribe her to resign from UPND and join PF so that she could be adopted on ruling party ticket but she refused because she was highly principled. This afternoon, doctors confirmed her dead after a short illness.

Its a sad situation and a great loss to the people of Zambia and the UPND. Condolences to the family and UPND. May the soul of Professor Macwani rest in peace!