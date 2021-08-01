HE COMPLAINED WHILE SHEDDING TEARS

Senegalese Player, Krepin Diatta, lashed out at people, especially Africans, who mocked his physical look during the past African Cup. This is what he had to say on social media:

“I am very sad to see some African brothers making fun of me about my physical appearance. I work for our beautiful and dear African continent but what I receive in return are only insults, racism and mockery from my fellow Africans. I can’t handle this mockery anymore my pictures have been turned into different disicasting arts forgetting am your brother who needs your support not the mockery

I need your encouragement and not your insults. Thank you to everyone who supports me. Only God makes my strength and I am proud of my physical person. Your mockery won’t change anything in my life. But one thing is for sure, we are all african.”