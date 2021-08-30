By Ike Mwanza

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka-Leya people attended the burial of his sister Chieftainess Nyanje of the Nsenga People in Sinda.

Chieftainess Nyanje is the traditional wife of Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa People. She hails from the Mukuni lineage.

The Chewa and Toka Leya met around Kabwe during the migration period.

Chief Undi married Mukuni’s sister but Mukuni could not allow the sister to go alone. So he also provided some men to accompany her. Chief Undi and the Chewas headed to the East, Mukuni and the Toka Leya headed to the South.

When Undi arrived in Sinda, the wife was heavily pregnant and could not continue the journey. She was made to stay in Sinda. Undi had to assign some to remain and take care of her, kalinda-bwalo, now Senior Chief of the Nsenga people of Petauke.

The history of the Nsengas, and Chewas cannot however be told without the interaction of the Ngoni speaking people who entered Zambia at the confluence of three rivers in Luangwa District. This is a story for another day.

Undi continued the voyage until he finally settled in present day Katete.

Condolences to the Nsenga-Chewa-TokaLeya-Ngoni for the loss.

One Zambia, One Nation.