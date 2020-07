SENIOR CHIEF MUKUNI REACTS TO ‘AFRICA CONFIDENTIAL’ REPORT ON PRESIDENT LUNGU.

“He doesn’t want to give up power inorder not to answer the charges of financial crimes he has committed, he fears prison”.

In reaction to the latest edition of ‘Africa Confidential’, in which the newspaper reveals that President Edgar Lungu would rather opt for a bloody ethnic war, than handover power to the UPND President, Senior Chief Mukuni shares his thoughts on a watsup group.