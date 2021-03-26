By Smart Eagles

SENIOR CHIEF MUKUNI REPORTED TO THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION FOR CHAMPIONING TRIBALISM

..as Together Africa Without Orphans (TAWO) calls on the traditional leader to avoid the path of dividing the nation

Senior Chief Mukuni of Southern Province has been reported to the Human Rights Commission for championing tribal remarks.

Together Africa Without Orphans (TAWO), an organization that has formally lodged the complaint to the commission have noted with concern that the traditional leader risks putting the country on fire with such tribal sentiments.

TAWO country representative Chanda Nonde who disclosed the development to journalists said the last general election was marred with regional voting and violence which resulted in President Edgar Lungu setting up a commission of inquiry whose findings revealed that some traditional were heavily involved in promoting tribalism.

“We therefore want to inform the public that we have formally lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission (HRC) on the tribal sentiments Senior Chief Mukuni has continued to champion.We call upon the Commission and well meaning members of the public to begin calling out such traditional leaders like Senior Chief Mukuni to avoid going the same path of promoting tribalism in his talk”he disclosed.

He said in the letter to the Commission, many instances beginning in 2015 when Senior Chief Mukuni led Chiefs in Southern Province to conduct partisan campaigns for Mr Hichilema have been well documented.

Mr Nonde further recalled that in 2016 chief Mukuni openly told off some citizens to behave like a Lozi Princess by voting for Mr. Hichilema, which has equally been documented.

“We have followed the activities of Senior Chief Mukuni and we must confess that we agree with the Commission when they found that he had turned tribal in the manner he conducted himself while campaigning for Mr. Hakainde Hichilema” Mr Nonde observed.

He regretted however that the behaviour by the traditional leader has been overlooked for some time and has since called on the nation and institutions of government to take interest in the manner Chief Mukuni has continued to exhibit himself.

