By Tinkerbel Mwila

Senior Chief Mushili of the Lamba speaking people has asked President Edgar Lungu to intervene and help him get back the land which Kasama Central PF Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa has allegedly grabbed from him.

Senior Chief Mushili’s palace Spokesperson Edwin Chisompola who spoke on behalf of chief explained that Mr. Sampa who is also Patriotic Front PF National Youth Chairperson bought land without consulting the chief, and brought a bulldozer and demolished all the structures on the said land including the resting place for Chief Mushili.

The land in question houses one of the 24 camps spread across the chiefdom and used by the chief as resting places during his tour of the chiefdom.

Efforts to get Mr Sampa comment on the matter proved futile.

PHOENIX FM NEWS