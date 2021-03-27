A RECENTLY-transferred senior police officer from Lusaka to Mumbwa district in Central Province is currently languishing in the filthy holding cells of Mumbwa District Police for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Superintendent in most

police services, Zambia inclusive, is a prestigious senior rank whose holders

are usually Officers-In-Charge or Division Unit Heads awaiting to enter the

Commissioner rank.

However, for

59-year-old Superintendent Mathias Chafukwa, the honour of this rank did not

extend to the area covered by his zip.

Central Province

Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga has confirmed that Chafukwa was arrested

on March 18 for defiling a minor the previous day and has been detained since.

At the sight of a

grasshopper thigh of 13-year-old pupil with a pack of jiggies, Chafukwa threw

away the honour of his ranks.

The senior officer

viewing a chest as flat as a ruler in a set forgot the pain he had gone through

slamming his foot on the ground in a million salutes for the ranks.

Just as he had done

during his days in the traffic section, Chafukwa raised his hand and beckoned

the little girl who was in the company of her friends into his house where he

defiled her.

They had gone to his

house to look for piece work.

Noticing what happened to their colleague, the other children alerted authorities.

At the news of his grotesque sin, the police command dispatched constables angry for missing out on promotions to pick up their senior officer.

The young officers with boots grabbed Chafukwa by his loosened belt and dragged from him from his den of sin with his zip barely closed.

As he was being dragged across Low Density Compound where he resides to the cells, Chafukwa pleaded with the Junior officers to remember how he assigned them to traffic instead of

the hot entrance of the bank; but even that was not enough as he was slammed

shut in the cells.

By passers behind Mumbwa police cells are giving accounts of a loud voice wailing as the

criminals he put behind bars have turned him into a punching bag.

