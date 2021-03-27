A RECENTLY-transferred senior police officer from Lusaka to Mumbwa district in Central Province is currently languishing in the filthy holding cells of Mumbwa District Police for defiling a 13-year-old girl.
Superintendent in most
police services, Zambia inclusive, is a prestigious senior rank whose holders
are usually Officers-In-Charge or Division Unit Heads awaiting to enter the
Commissioner rank.
However, for
59-year-old Superintendent Mathias Chafukwa, the honour of this rank did not
extend to the area covered by his zip.
Central Province
Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga has confirmed that Chafukwa was arrested
on March 18 for defiling a minor the previous day and has been detained since.
At the sight of a
grasshopper thigh of 13-year-old pupil with a pack of jiggies, Chafukwa threw
away the honour of his ranks.
The senior officer
viewing a chest as flat as a ruler in a set forgot the pain he had gone through
slamming his foot on the ground in a million salutes for the ranks.
Just as he had done
during his days in the traffic section, Chafukwa raised his hand and beckoned
the little girl who was in the company of her friends into his house where he
defiled her.
They had gone to his
house to look for piece work.
Noticing what happened to their colleague, the other children alerted authorities.
At the news of his grotesque sin, the police command dispatched constables angry for missing out on promotions to pick up their senior officer.
The young officers with boots grabbed Chafukwa by his loosened belt and dragged from him from his den of sin with his zip barely closed.
As he was being dragged across Low Density Compound where he resides to the cells, Chafukwa pleaded with the Junior officers to remember how he assigned them to traffic instead of
the hot entrance of the bank; but even that was not enough as he was slammed
shut in the cells.
By passers behind Mumbwa police cells are giving accounts of a loud voice wailing as the
criminals he put behind bars have turned him into a punching bag.
©Kalemb