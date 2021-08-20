SENIOR NDC OFFICIALS ‘DITCH’ SABOI

By Oliver Chisenga

ABOUT 10 National Democratic Congress senior members have ditched the

Saboi Imbolela faction to rejoin one led by Josephs Akafumba.

Among those that rejoined the Akafumba led NDC at

Melsim Lodge are former Administrative Secretary Edward Simfukwe,

Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Siyanda, Lusaka Province Coordinator

Edward Sikombe, Lusaka Province treasurer Hope

Zulu and chairperson

Roster Zulu among others.

And representing the prodigal team, Simfukwe acknowledged that

Akafumba was the only legitimate leader of the NDC which decided to be

part of the UPND Alliance.

He said Imboela was an imposter who does not even appear on the list

of party subscribers at the Registrar of Societies.

“Saboi Imbolelais not the president of NDC, she does not even appear

on the list of party subscribers at the Registrar of Societies; she

doesn’t. At the Registrar of Societies they line up the list of

subscribers in order of seniority and president Akafumba is the senior

most. We are back to consolidate he party through its leadership Mr

Josephs R. Akafumba who is the only legitimate president of NDC which

is with the UPND Alliance, I want to emphasize that one, Saboi Imboela

is not the president of NDC,” Simfukwe said.

He said Imboela cannot lead the NDC as it needs someone with a

presidential character and ability unlike her.

Simfukwe urged all NDC members who might have strayed in the past to

come back to their mother party and not allow themselves to be used by

deceptive individuals.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be used, you will be used and dumped and

your political life will be inferior than before. It’s not too late;

the only way to go is being in NDC and the UPND Alliance,” said

Simfukwe.