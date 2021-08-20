SENIOR NDC OFFICIALS ‘DITCH’ SABOI
By Oliver Chisenga
ABOUT 10 National Democratic Congress senior members have ditched the
Saboi Imbolela faction to rejoin one led by Josephs Akafumba.
Among those that rejoined the Akafumba led NDC at
Melsim Lodge are former Administrative Secretary Edward Simfukwe,
Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Siyanda, Lusaka Province Coordinator
Edward Sikombe, Lusaka Province treasurer Hope
Zulu and chairperson
Roster Zulu among others.
And representing the prodigal team, Simfukwe acknowledged that
Akafumba was the only legitimate leader of the NDC which decided to be
part of the UPND Alliance.
He said Imboela was an imposter who does not even appear on the list
of party subscribers at the Registrar of Societies.
“Saboi Imbolelais not the president of NDC, she does not even appear
on the list of party subscribers at the Registrar of Societies; she
doesn’t. At the Registrar of Societies they line up the list of
subscribers in order of seniority and president Akafumba is the senior
most. We are back to consolidate he party through its leadership Mr
Josephs R. Akafumba who is the only legitimate president of NDC which
is with the UPND Alliance, I want to emphasize that one, Saboi Imboela
is not the president of NDC,” Simfukwe said.
He said Imboela cannot lead the NDC as it needs someone with a
presidential character and ability unlike her.
Simfukwe urged all NDC members who might have strayed in the past to
come back to their mother party and not allow themselves to be used by
deceptive individuals.
“Don’t allow yourselves to be used, you will be used and dumped and
your political life will be inferior than before. It’s not too late;
the only way to go is being in NDC and the UPND Alliance,” said
Simfukwe.