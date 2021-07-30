SENIOR PF OFFICIALS UPSET WITH STATE HOUSE CIVIL SERVANTS MANAGING CAMPAIGN RESOURCES

By Staff Reporter

Senior PF officials are taking issue with party campaign resources being managed through State House, as opposed to being managed through the party secretariat.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that they were concerned that the secretariat had become more like a desolate place, when it should be bouncing with a lot of activity particularly during this campaign period.

“Can you imagine resources coming through State House permanent secretary Christa Kalulu? That’s why if you ask around there is a lot of demotivation in the campaigns and we risk losing if we proceed on this path because instead of resources being managed through the secretariat which is in direct contact with the grassroots and appreciates how resources must be managed and to whom they must be managed through, everything everything is coming through State House,” sources said. “Previously the way elections were managed like in 2015 and 2016 there was a lot of motivation for people to go out and campaign as they were provided with ample resources to discharge those functions through the secretariat.”

The sources said even just State House officials managing the campaign resources, raised a lot of ethical issues on their own, in that those people were perceived…continue reading https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/senior-pf-officials-upset-with-state-house-managing-campaign-resources/