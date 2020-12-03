An officer from the Zambia Police Service joins many other civil servants who tendered resignation in order to pursue political career in 2021.

An accomplished Inspector Justine Kangwa tendered the resignation to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja in line with the directives from Secretary to Cabinet for all civil servants to resign their positions by 30 November, 2020 if they intend to contest 2021 elections.

In a letter dated 19th October, 2020, Inspector Kangwa stated that he was resigning in order to venture into politics.

“I am aspiring candidate of Member of Parliament – Malole Constituency to be specific and concentrate on my school as i have since enrolled for an LLB programme,” read part of the letter.

The resigned police officer has since thanked the Inspector General of Police for the cordial relations he shared with everyone in the service.